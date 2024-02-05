"Shame these weirdos" - Fans sympathize after Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to dreadful DM on social media

Social media creator Nina-Marie Daniele is closely associated with the UFC and regularly features in and produces MMA-related content for social media.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), she revealed a vile direct message she received from a fan on Instagram that called for sexual assault against her.

She expressed her disappointment and concern for the person who texted her and iterated that she harbored no ill feelings towards them:

"MMA fans are truly the best but there are times when I get messages like these and can’t help but feel sorry for this person... But this is in no way a representation of the majority... I hope if you see this (the person who wrote this to me) you know I’m not mad, upset or hurt by what you wrote, you didn’t bother me or make me scared or fearful … I see this as a cry for help and attention... I hope you heal and can find love and community and I wish you the exact opposite of what you wished me, I wish you peace brother."

Fans were not feeling as gracious or forgiving as Daniele, with many calling for her to expose the person:

"Don’t censor these Nina, shame these weirdos"

"Such sick people but usually they just hate themselves"

Some fans lauded her for her positive approach toward such a negative message:

"you have a lot of grace to not blast this person, even when it is that vile and disgusting…. looks like you are very spiritually connected and that’s inspiring to me. keep doing your thing nina!"

"People like this would retreat into a very deep hole if they got called out in real life. They feel invulnerable behind a keyboard. Keep being awesome Nina"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans comment on DM received by Nina-Marie Daniele.

Nina-Marie Daniele's challenge to fans to get UFC 300 main event announcement or 'oil up' Dana White

In a bid to get UFC CEO Dana White to announce the much-awaited UFC 300 main event, Nina-Marie Daniele challenged fans to engage with a social media post.

She asked fans to comment 10,000 times on an Instagram post and promised the main event announcement within the week. However, if White failed to announce it, he would be 'oiled up':

"10k comments and @danawhite will announce UFC 300 Main Event this week OR we get to oil him up 😆💪🏼 #UFC300"

The oil stipulation refers to a popular meme that has been going around the MMA community on social media. Fans blew up the comments within minutes, but there has been no UFC 300 announcement six days on from the post.