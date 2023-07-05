Shamil Gasanov hopes a win over Garry Tonon leads to a world title shot

Undefeated ONE rising star Shamil Gasanov believes he’ll get a direct path to ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai if he beats Garry Tonon.

At ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, ‘The Cobra’ will lock horns with the American BJJ specialist, in what he believes should be a possible world title eliminator bout at 155 pounds.

Gasanov made this known in an exclusive interview with the Singapore-based promotion:

“I never look for shortcuts in my career, so I am fully prepared to face Garry. If I defeat Garry Tonon, I am confident that a title shot will be in my near future.”

After wreaking havoc in Russia and other European promotions, Gasanov entered ONE with a ton of hype.

After all, the Russian star broke his opponents using the vaunted Dagestani pressure on the ground, while also displaying sensational striking skills on the feet.

Gasanov lived up to the billing and more in his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year. The 27-year-old took on proven knockout artist Kim Jae Woong, and proceeded to rag-doll the South Korean all over the circle.

It was all but over once ‘The Cobra’ slithered his way to Kim’s back, crushing his exposed neck and forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke.

That impressive debut earned him a shot at former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen, but an injury postponed Gasanov's highly-anticipated return.

While his date with ‘The Situ-Asian’ was not rebooked, it will still be a huge feather in Gasanov’s cap if he can take out the second-ranked Tonon, who’s also a one-time world title challenger.

Plus a victory will push his immaculate record to an astounding 14-0, making it hard to deny his claim for 26 pounds of solid gold.

ONE Fight Night 12 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on July 14. It will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

