Shamil Gasanov ready for three-round war against Garry Tonon: “I feel excellent”

While he may wish for an early finish, Shamil Gasanov is prepared to go the full three rounds against Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12.

The two submission experts will square off in a pivotal featherweight matchup this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Gasanov, the No.5-ranked featherweight contender, has the chance to make a huge leap in rankings if he beats Tonon, the No.2 featherweight contender.

Ahead of his all-important fight, Gasanov had a brief conversation with the South China Morning Post and talked about what he plans to do against Tonon.

Gasanov said:

“I feel excellent. I’m ready 100 percent and ready to put on a show in Lumpinee Stadium. I’m ready for all three rounds. I’ll be looking for the opportunity to finish the fight before, but I’m totally ready to fight for three rounds.”

‘The Cobra’ had one of the best debuts in ONE Championship last year when he took on Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October.

Kim, one of the hardest-hitting fighters from South Korea, was a tough assignment for Gasanov in his first fight on the global stage.

Gasanov, however, made sure that Kim would be at his mercy. After a brief grappling exchange, the Russian star had Kim’s back and was primed for a submission hold.

With a swift transition on the ground, Gasanov slapped in the rear-naked choke and submitted Kim in the opening round.

Gasanov now has a chance to creep closer to the ONE featherweight world title and Tang Kai if he gets his hand raised against Tonon in Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 12 will broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Gasanov's entire interview below: