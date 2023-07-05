Shamil Gasanov reveals his trump card over dangerous Garry Tonon

While Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon are more than proficient on the ground, Gasanov believes his experience advantage in mixed martial arts will ultimately be the deciding factor when the two men square off later this month.

After securing an impressive first-round submission over Kim Jae Woong in his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 3, Shamil Gasanov is ready to skyrocket himself toward the top of the featherweight division with a win over ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon. The two men will square off as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 12 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 14.

Before making his sophomore appearance, Shamil Gasanov shared the one advantage he has over Garry Tonon that could make all the difference come fight night.

“I have more experience in MMA than Garry [Tonon],” Gasanov told ONE Championship.

Shamil Gasanov will walk into the Mecca of Muay Thai with an impressive 13-0 record, though ‘The Lion Killer’ is not far behind, boasting a solid 7-1 record, every fight coming under the ONE Championship banner. After establishing himself as a world-class grappler with more than 70 wins in BJJ competition, Garry Tonon transitioned to MMA and won six straight en route to a ONE featherweight world title opportunity against former champion Thanh Le.

Tonon came up short of becoming a ONE world champion but has since bounced back with a first-round submission over Johnny Nunez at ONE Fight Night 6 in January. If ‘The Lion Killer’ can hand Shamil Gasanov his first career loss, it might be the push he needs to score another shot at ONE Championship gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

