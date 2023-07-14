Shamil Gasanov says fellow Russian Anatoly Malykhin is a ‘big motivation’ for him

Witnessing Anatoly Malykhin’s meteoric rise to become a two-division ONE world champion has motivated Shamil Gasanov to achieve his own greatness.

Currently ranked fifth in the stacked ONE featherweight division, ‘The Cobra’ could find himself knocking on the door of a world title shot if he beats Garry Tonon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video.

While the Russian powerhouse has accumulated a perfect 13-0 MMA record through his world-class skills and iron will, he credits the affable Malykhin for imparting wisdom and giving him some much-needed inspiration to succeed.

“Yeah, he’s my second cornerman. He’s always a big motivation for me. I see his titles in the gym every day,” Gasanov told the South China Morning Post.

A familiar face at Lumpinee Stadium during the weekly ONE Friday Fights, Malykhin will once again be inside the legendary arena this Friday to corner his compatriot.

While ‘Sladkiy’ supports every Russian fighter in the promotion, he has developed a special bond with Gasanov during their time together in Tiger Muay Thai and Malykhin’s newly-opened facility ‘Dobrynya’ in Phuket.

The double champion has complete trust in the 27-year-old, even claiming Tonon will be “easy money” for his training partner.

Meanwhile, it’s easy to get aboard the Gasanov hype train following his impressive promotional debut last year.

The Dagestani wrestler made minced meat out of striking savant Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3, tossing the Korean around before crushing his neck via a tight rear naked choke.

However, he’ll be taking on a BJJ wizard like Tonon this time around, and it will be interesting to see if he can impose his will against a proven submission specialist.

ONE Fight 12 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

