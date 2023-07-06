Shamil Gasanov says he’s prepared for Garry Tonon’s leglocks: “I do a lot of grappling with black belts”

Shamil Gasanov is ready to test his grappling skills against Garry Tonon later this month.

On July 14, Gasanov and Tonon will go toe-to-toe in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, with a ONE featherweight world title shot potentially awarded to the winner. Although Gasanov is a high-level grappler, ‘The Lion Killer’ is known for his world-class jiu-jitsu skills, which could be a difference-maker in their fight.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Gasanov revealed he’s prepared for Tonon’s grappling due to his training camp preparations:

“I do a lot of grappling with black belts and leglock specialists. I also have extensive wrestling sessions with freestyle wrestlers.”

Shamil Gasanov made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022 at ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on Prime Video. Gasanov quickly put the featherweight division on notice by submitting Kim Jae Woong in the first, extending his professional MMA record to 13-0.

Gasanov also earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his win against Kim.

Meanwhile, Garry Tonon won his first six MMA fights in ONE before suffering a first-round knockout loss against Thanh Le in March 2022. On January 13, Tonon bounced back by submitting Johnny Nunez in the first round. ‘The Lion Killer’ looks to continue building momentum by handing Gasanov his first loss.

Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov have a massive opportunity to earn a featherweight world title shot at ONE Fight Night 12, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

