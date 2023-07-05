Shamil Gasanov wants to attack Garry Tonon: “I never approach a fight with just a defensive strategy”

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov has revealed a dire warning to fellow grappler Garry Tonon ahead of their MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 12.

The surging Dagestani star returns to action on July 14 to put his wrestling skills to the test against one of the most dangerous and experienced grapplers this generation has ever seen.

Excited to have gotten his wish to fight the former “bad boy of BJJ,” Gasanov said he’s ready to approach their featherweight fight with a proactive and winning mindset.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, ‘The Cobra’ promised:

“I never approach a fight with just a defensive strategy. I’ll be launching my attacks from the opening seconds of our bout!”

In an epic clash of wrestler vs. wrestler, ONE Championship will deliver yet another great showdown for the fans.

Long have fans been obsessed with the new breed of wrestlers coming from the rural and mountainous regions of Dagestan. Shamil Gasanov is no different in terms of raw talent and fearlessness, but the only man who has the skills to put a blemish on his perfect 13-0 record, would be American superstar Garry Tonon.

‘The Lion Killer’ brings a lot of grappling experience to the table in addition to his MMA fighting career. He’s a multi-time IBJJF world champion and a five-time Eddie Bravo Invitational Champion. Despite experiencing a couple of setbacks in ONE Championship recently, he’s still one of the top grapplers in the world.

Therefore a convincing victory against Tonon would certainly be a big boost to Gasanov’s career.

Watch ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov and all the events on the fight card live in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

