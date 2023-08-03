Shapeshifting Chingiz Allazov plans different fighting style for world title defense against Marat Grigorian

Chingiz Allazov is a proponent of always being one step ahead of his opponents, especially on the global stage.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will defend his throne for the first time when he takes on Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Allazov is undoubtedly the most dangerous kickboxer on the planet right now, and the No.1 pound-for-pound striker in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings believes his amazing versatility will play a crucial role in his world title defense.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, ‘Chinga’ said he’ll present a new different style when he faces Grigorian in Bangkok.

Allazov added it has been his trait to change his fighting style whenever he steps inside the ring or the circle.

From his triumph in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix to his knockout win over Superbon Singha Mawynn, Allazov got the better of the opposition by changing up his habits.

“I showed you know, before the eight-fighter tournament [the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix] I changed all my life. I say all the time we will see the new Chingiz Allazov, Inshallah, in the ring with Marat Grigorian. And same with Superbon, I changed my style, with Sitthichai [Sitsongpeenong], in all my fights I changed my style.”

Allazov is a striking master and he uses every available weapon in his arsenal to dole out as much punishment to his opponents. The pound-for-pound great also adapts to whatever his opponent throws at him.

Going up against Superbon’s kick-heavy style at ONE Fight Night 6, Allazov decided to be quicker on the exchanges and utilize his boxing to send the Thai megastar to the phantom zone in the second round.

It’s only a matter of time before Allazov displays his versatility against Grigorian.

Watch Allazov's interview below: