“She actually wanted me to quit at one point” – Danielle Kelly says her mother didn’t support her career at the start

Danielle Kelly has not had an easy road to the top but she is now reaping the rewards of all that adversity that makes her the competitor you now see in ONE Championship.

Early on in her career, Kelly didn’t have many supporters around her who understood how she would turn this hobby into a full-time career.

It’s safe to say that she has made it and proved them wrong by sitting atop the ONE atomweight submission grappling division as the world champion.

Kelly recently appeared on Brendan Schaub’s YouTube channel, Thiccc Boy, to talk about her career, speaking on her lack of support early on:

“She actually wanted me to quit at one point because she felt it was during a time when women weren't making as much money as the guys, and they weren't getting as much of their respect and attention, I get it.

Danielle Kelly added:

“I mean I understand like where she was coming from but then I went to Community College in Philly and then [all this] happened so I kind of just stopped and then I refocused into jiu-jitsu, and here I am, made the move and yeah.”

Watch the full interview below:

Danielle Kelly was proven to be justified in her self-belief and perseverance at ONE Fight Night 14

As just one of the many ways that she has been counted out throughout her career, Danielle Kelly felt like she wasn’t given enough respect because she had yet to win a world championship.

At ONE Fight Night 14, she put that rhetoric to bed by beating Jessa Khan to become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

There can be no denying her at this stage of her career and she likely owes some of that motivation in wanting to prove people wrong to her experiences throughout her career.

As one of four grappling world champions in the promotion, simply put, look at her now.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video can watch her world title win over longtime foe, Khan, via replay for free.