"She wasn't that f***ing good" - Sean Strickland's comments about deceased fighter Shalie Lipp sparks internet outrage

Sean Strickland has developed a penchant for voicing his controversial opinions regarding anything and everything in recent times. Despite widespread grief over the loss of Shalie Lipp, a promising mixed-martial-arts competitor who passed away just two weeks before a major fight, Strickland has detected hypocrisy in the MMA community's response to Lipp's death when compared to that of other tragic cases in the past.

Shalie Lipp's story touched UFC president Dana White and several others in the MMA community since she aspired to compete in the UFC and would write "Dana White will know my name" in her journal entry every day.

Sean Strickland, on the other hand, pointed out that Lipp was 3-2 as an amateur MMA fighter, further implying that she wasn't a competent fighter. The UFC middleweight stated in a video shared on his Instagram account:

"All you bandwagon guys.... and this where I'm going to get a little hate for this one.... I'm going to tell you guys, she wasn't that f**king good. 3-2 coming off a loss... f you wouldn't have died, no one would have known your f**king name."

Strickland captioned the post:

"All you other fighters posting her.. MY GOD you're fake... You're a attention who*e... People die all time, fighters die all the time and you just don't care because it's not a cute little blonde girl who is trending... You all make me sick."

Needless to say, Sean Strickland's video did not go down well with some fight fans:

"Bro, I don’t think the point is her fight record! It’s just tragic, besides look at people like Charles Oliveira, tonnes of losses turned into a beast, you don’t know what could have been!!"

"Your no different!! You make these post to get a reaction from this or prior events. Just saying. It's just in a different way."

Surprisingly, for some fans, Strickland's comments made sense. They wrote:

"Thank god that we have people in this world who tells tha hard truth."

"Always the right message at the end of the day regardless of word selection."

Sean Strickland disputes Ian Garry's acclaim following his victory over Daniel Rodriguez

In his most recent fight, against Daniel Rodriguez, Ian Garry put on a spectacular performance and accurately predicted how he would win the bout. However, Sean Strickland was underwhelmed by the performance, claiming that Rodriguez was just paid to make weight and show up to fight.

Sean Strickland revealed his honest opinion on Ian Garry's victory in a social media post. He acknowledged Garry's talent but is unimpressed with his status as the next UFC star, despite Garry's recent triumph over Daniel Rodriguez:

"I'm not saying Garry isn't good, I think he is skilled. I just hear these announcers on YouTube saying, 'Wow, Rodriguez has never been put away like that.' Rodriguez was paid to make weight, he didn't train, he didn't spar. Many UFC fighters are that way who aren't top-10, surprisingly."

