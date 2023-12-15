“She has to be there at all the fights” – Jonathan Di Bella says mom has always been supportive of his kickboxing career

Jonathan Di Bella’s mom has never missed one of his fights.

Though he only has two fights under the ONE Championship banner, the Canadian-Italian has already established himself as one of the most exciting kickboxers in the sport today. That much was proven when he bested ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to claim the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 162 last year.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jonathan Di Bella spoke about the support he has received from his family, specifically his mother, who attends all of his fights no matter how far she has to travel. Di Bella said:

“She's used to it because of him but yeah she gets nervous,” Di Bella said. “She has to be there at all the fights, though. She always has to be there [even the ones in Asia]. She flew down for all of it. She wants to come, she wants to be there.”

Who’s next for Jonathan Di Bella?

Following his impressive performance against Zhang Peimian, the divisional kingpin delivered another noteworthy showing against one of ONE Championship’s most versatile athletes, Danial Williams. Jonathan Di Billa scored a unanimous decision victory over ‘Mini T’ to move his overall record to 12-0.

With two big bouts already in the bag, the question is, who will Di Bella defend his title against next?

All signs pointed toward a rematch between Jonathan Di Bella and Zhang Permian, but after the ‘Fighting Rooster’ suffered a shocking upset against Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16, there’s no telling who the champ will face in his highly anticipated return.

Should Rui Botelho get the shot after pulling off the split decision over Peimian? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

