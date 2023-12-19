“She is good at almost everything” – Phetjeeja breaks down Anissa Meksen’s strengths ahead of gigantic interim title showdown

Phetjeeja has done more than enough tape study on her ONE Friday Fights 46 opponent, Anissa Meksen, to recognize that she has very few deficiencies in her game.

This Friday night, December 22, ‘The Queen’ will return to her home away from home, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, with the opportunity to claim her first ONE world championship. Phetjeeja will meet Anissa Meksen as part of an absolutely loaded event headlined by a ONE featherweight Muay Thai superfight between reigning and defending champ Tawanchai and former kickboxing king Superbon.

But before the two Thai legends meet in a can’t-miss main event, Phetjeeja will square off with Anissa Meksen to crown an interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking with ONE Championship about the upcoming title clash, ‘The Queen’ shared some insight into her Meksen’s skills, saying:

“What I’ve learned from watching and studying [Meksen’s] videos is that she is good at almost everything. She can attack whether she moves forward or backward. She has good punches and kicks. She also has good hooks and combinations. And she is really strong. She also has quick footwork to step in and out.”

Can Phetjeeja keep her 100% finish rate intact agains Anissa Meksen?

One area where Phetjeeja will carry an advantage is experience. ‘The Queen’ already has an incredible 206 career wins to her credit and has double the appearances of her opponent under the ONE Championship banner. She has also proven to carry the knockout power necessary to finish a fight at a moment's notice.

In her four appearances with ONE, Phetjeeja has put away every woman who has stepped in front of her, generating a 100% finish rate with an overage bout duration of less than four minutes.

Clearly, something has got to give when these two women warriors step into the ring. Who comes out on top and leaves with 26 pounds of gold around their waist?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.