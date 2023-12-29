“She’s called the queen for a reason” - Fans swear fealty to Phetjeeja following methodical beatdown of Anissa Meksen

The ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title was captured by Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. She defeated Anissa Meksen in their world championship clash via unanimous decision inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Phetjeeja displayed a fantastic performance and inflicted more damage during the match through her powerful strikes. ONE Championship posted the video of her crowning glory on Instagram, captioning the post with:

“AND NEW 🏆 Phetjeeja defeats Anissa Meksen by unanimous decision to claim the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title! @phetjeeja”

‘The Queen’ received positive messages from fans as they celebrated her triumph and showered her with love in the comment section of the published video.

Users @the_life_of_steve_and_solo_yyz, @dispatchrecordings_anttc1, @itszeebae, @madeinba74, and @th92315 commented:

“Excellent win for @phetjeeja she’s called the Queen for a reason.”

“Unreal performance, head movement especially from @phetjeeja was a thing of beauty 💥👌”

“Queen takes the throne @phetjeeja 👑”

“🙏 Beating Meksen is true glory”

“Awesome performance by phet Muay Thai belt Next”

Screenshot of fans' comments

With this latest win, the 21-year-old Thai star improved her record to 5-0 in the world’s largest martial arts organization with four finishes. She previously won her first four matches in Muay Thai via stoppage victories to set up the world title clash with 'C18'.

Phetjeeja has the option to fight for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles

After her career-defining win against one of the best kickboxers in the world, the Team Mehdi Zatout-affiliated athlete has booked an inevitable world title unification fight with reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd to determine the undisputed queen of the division.

However, there is also a big possibility that Phetjeeja could go back to her Muay Thai roots and challenge ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for her 26-pound golden strap.

Regardless of the world champion she chooses to go up against, it will be an absolute banger.