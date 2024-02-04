"She's lucky that sh*t didn't snap" - Fans react to Julija Stoliarenko's angle twisting in horrific manner in fight against Luana Carolina

Julija Stoliarenko had a rough night at UFC Vegas 85, conceding a third-round TKO loss to Luana Carolina. However, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that the Lithuanian flyweight barely escaped a debilitating injury during the fight.

At one point during the bout, the 30-year-old stumbled and landed in an awkward position, twisting her ankle. While the fighter seems to have not incurred any serious injuries because of it, that didn't stop concerned fans from swarming social media.

X user @TheArtOfWar6 posted a picture of the unfortunate moment while claiming:

"She’s okay"

Fight fans flooded the comments section of the post, noting their concerns.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@Kronk_NK wrote:

"Crazy, she was standing and didn't seem to even be limping that bad. Carolina has some crazy power."

@Gurrillla claimed:

"God, she’s so bad."

@IanPierre071 speculated:

"She was legit crying."

@yunghunter73 wrote:

"She's lucky that sh*t didn't snap."

@BBBBake suggested:

"Walk it off babe, you’ll be fine."

@Silky_Moose enquired:

"Does anyone know if her foot is okay? That looks nasty."

@MMAKONCEPT had this to say:

"She started crip walking."

@Wuhandecember19 wrote:

"'The Notorious' Julija Stoliarenko."

@thiccc__ exclaimed:

"The f**k is that."

@geoffreign stated:

"Got that stankle going on."

Screenshot courtesy @TheArtOfWar6 on X

How has Julija Stoliarenko fared in the UFC?

While Julija Stoliarenko was on a five-fight win streak when she signed with the UFC, she has failed to find her footing in the big leagues.

After going winless in her first three appearances, the fighter clinched the first of her two wins in the promotion so far via a first-round submission against Jessica-Rose Clark.

However, she failed to keep the momentum and suffered her first knockout loss in the UFC in her next fight against Chelsea Chandler.

While Stoliarenko seemed to course correct her career with another first-round submission against the popular Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 224, she has once again failed to start a win streak with her most recent loss against Luana Carolina.

Now, with a lackluster record of 2-6 in the organization, some believe it's time for the talented grappler to retire.

