“She’s a really complete fighter” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues backing Phetjeeja to defend title vs Kana at ONE 172

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knows what it takes to stay at the top, and she’s leaning toward Phetjeeja to keep her crown at ONE 172. As the Thai phenom prepares to defend her atomweight kickboxing belt against Kana Morimoto on March 23 in Saitama, Rodrigues believes Phetjeeja’s all-around game will be difficult for Kana to overcome.

Ad

She told South China Morning Post:

"I think Phetjeeja is going to get this one. Maybe it can be by points or something, but we’re almost sure that she’s going to get that one. She’s a really complete fighter and not everybody can beat her. It has to be the best ones in there with her."

Ad

Trending

Phetjeeja is one of the division's most dominant strikers, and her record speaks for itself. Kana may be bringing a challenge, but Allycia Hellen Rodrigues thinks it may not be enough for an upset.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says champ vs. champ showdown with Phetjeeja is inevitable

While she's backing Phetjeeja now, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knows they're bound to collide at some point.

"We knw it's gonna happen... we don't know when but we know it will happen, maybe this year."

That said, Rodrigues isn't rushing to skip the line. She acknowledged that Shir Cohen, who backed out of a title shot due to an injury, should get her opportunity first.

Ad

"But I think Shir [Cohen], who pulled out of the fight, deserves to fight also because she was training for us. So maybe after that fight, we can fight [Phetjeeja]. Wherever they want, we're going to be ready."

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto are set to collide in one of the five title shots in the stacked fight card of ONE 172. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in Saitama, Japan, on March 23. Fans in Canada and North America can watch via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.