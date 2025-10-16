“She’s a really good fighter” - Stamp Fairtex says taking on Vero in a potential Muay Thai showdown would be ‘a really fun fight’

Former three-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex’s highly-awaited return from a serious knee injury is upon us at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

The Thai megastar will take on former K-1 Flyweight Champion Kana Morimoto of Japan in an atomweight kickboxing bout on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

While her entire focus is on ‘Krusher Queen’ at the moment, Stamp also identified potential future opponents beyond her comeback fight in the striking arts.

One name that stood out is Burmese brawler Vero ‘The Kayan Leopard.'

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Stamp addressed Vero as an intriguing challenge:

"I think about Vero. She's a really good fighter. I feel like, if I can fight her, I think it'll be a really fun fight, a really good fight for us.”

Watch the full interview:

Stamp watched as Vero decimated her teammate, Junior Fairtex, via TKO at ONE Friday Fights 107 last May.

A clash between these two elite female strikers could be a possibility, with Stamp interested in kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts before returning to mixed martial arts.

But for now, the 27-year-old will need to navigate the dangerous test posed by Kana on home soil in Tokyo.

Stamp Fairtex reveals timeline for MMA return

Stamp Fairtex is taking a cautious approach in her MMA return. After all, being too hasty caused her to suffer a setback in her injury.

Now back to 100 percent, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate wants to get her bearings back first by fighting under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules.

The former ONE atomweight MMA queen told Nick Atkin:

"It's next year for sure. I want, what my opinion is, I want after my Muay Thai fight because in my mind, I want to fight kickboxing first, and then next year maybe one more fight for Muay Thai, and then MMA. I don’t know. Maybe I have to train in MMA first and then Muay Thai. I’m not sure.”

