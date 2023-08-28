“She’s a vibe” - Fans share which ONE Championship fighter they want to hang out with

ONE Championship, in the past few years, has pretty much established itself as one of the major leagues in MMA. Not to mention it has the largest roster of martial artists amongst any active fight promotion today.

This is due to the fact that ONE doesn't just showcase MMA, but also kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling. This makes them the largest martial arts organization in the world.

In a recent post, ONE Championship posted a video asking its fans which fighter on their roster would they want to spend an entire day with. Needless to say, the comments section became a flash flood of names.

Here's the video:

Fans, unsurprisingly, jumped the gun at answering the question in the comments section. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Comments on ONE Championship's video post

@old_man_heerdt wants to spend some time with ONE's resident jiu-jitsu nerd:

"Darth Rigatoni. Eat some food and learn some Jiu Jitsu from him, then just shoot the breeze afterwards. Seems like a fun guy to be around."

@vltg_.19 wants to hang with ONE's dancing warrior princess, Stamp Fairtex:

"stamp lmao, she's a vibe"

Here are more comments:

More comments

It seems, however, that ONE's bantamweight Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison is pulling a lot of fans.

@sparlos_rck and @lockemus both want to get some time with 'The Hitman':

"I bet hanging out with @liambadco would be awesome. Just hearing his war stories would be insane"

"@liambadco because he’s cool af"

Here are more comments:

More comments

@rqsh3d wants to have a day with the flyweight GOAT:

"The mighty mouse all day"

@roberto.b.antonacci and @viraltimecapsule want them some of ONE's most prominent and dominant world champions:

"Tawanchai"

"Mikey Rodtang and Thaiwanchan!"

ONE Championship has three high-profile events coming in the next few weeks, ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, and ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, two world champions will collide as Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will battle for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title. The two will lead a historic card that features two other ONE Championship world title bouts.

Finally, ONE Fight Night 15 will showcase a Muay Thai fight for the ages as former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.