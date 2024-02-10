"She is swole these days" - Mackenzie Dern's jacked workout look has fans impressed

Fans reacted after Mackenzie Dern uploaded a recent workout photo of herself to social media showcasing a more muscular physique.

The No. 7 ranked UFC strawweight experienced a setback in her most recent bout as she was on the receiving end of a second-round TKO loss to former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

The judoka took to her Instagram account and uploaded a photo of herself along with a caption mentioning that the hard work put in will ensure that she can't be defeated. She wrote:

"Nothing defeats someone who is grateful for what they have, likes what they do and works to get what they want."

Fans shared their reaction to the photo and noted that the 30-year-old looked impressive. They complimented her on her physique and mentioned that they are looking forward to seeing her return to the octagon. They wrote:

"She is swole these days."

"Wow! You look great! Can’t wait to see your next fight!"

"Can't wait to see you put your skills to work to all those who try to stand in that octagon with you. Team @mackenziedern always."

"Hope to see you win that belt one day champ. Keep pushing! #bigfan"

"Dern looking jacked."

"Damn [fire emoji] those traps."

"Hey! Let’s go champion."

Fan reaction comments regarding Dern's Instagram post [Image courtesy: @mackenziedern - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether the extra work that Dern put into her training will result in a bounce-back performance when she returns to the octagon.

When is Mackenzie Dern's next fight?

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Mackenzie Dern back in the octagon as she is scheduled to fight Amanda Lemos next Saturday at UFC 298.

Mackenzie Dern stepped in as a replacement for Tatiana Suarez after she was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury and will have an opportunity to bounce back from her loss to Jessica Andrade.

Lemos, on the other hand, will also be looking to bounce back from a setback as she is coming off her unanimous decision loss to reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Post regarding Dern vs. Lemos [Image courtesy: @mma_orbit - X]