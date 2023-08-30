"Shelf life what?" - 'Ageless' beauty Arianny Celeste's look for Drake's concert leaves fans awestruck

Arianny Celeste, a name synonymous with glamour in the UFC octagon, recently attended Canadian rapper Drake's concert in Los Angeles, alongside fellow ring girl Brittney Palmer.

While her videos from the concert stirred buzz earlier, Arianny Celeste has now offered fans a closer look at her outfit that night – a chic denim strapless corset top paired with black jeans. The Instagram caption, "End of summer concerts," highlights her status as a style icon.

Celeste is a huge fan of Drake, proven by a past tweet where she referred to Drake as the "truth", expressing a strong belief in the authenticity, talent, and genuine quality of the Canadian rapper's work.

Needless to say, Celeste's post captivated fight fans, who showed appreciation for the UFC octagon girl's beauty. One fan wrote:

"Shelf life what?"

Another fan wrote:

"Drop dead gorgeous."

Yet another fan commented:

"I love you @ariannyceleste. All the love, support and respect- your fan Manuel Romero. You are the best greatest UFC Model and UFC Octagon Ring Girl ever and of all times?"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[Images via: @ariannyceleste on instagram]

Arianny Celeste explains how she keeps her content diversified on Instagram

With a commanding follower base of 3.1 million followers on Instagram, Arianny Celeste is one of the most popular octagon girls in the UFC. In order to maintain good engagement with her fans on social media, Celeste strategically involves skillful juxtaposition, mixing alluring visuals with fitness, fashion, and motivational snapshots.

This dynamic approach not only showcases her multifaceted persona but also resonates with her audience. Celeste elaborated on her approach during a conversation with Kollectin. She stated:

"I try to keep my page super diversified. If [I post] a sexy photo, I make sure I follow up with a fitness or fashion photo. Something with inspiration that I've heard on a podcast or I've seen online. I just kind of keep it really diversified."

She added:

"I like sharing wisdom and I want to share it. It's also a reminder for that I'm a human [too] and just to keep going."

Check out Arianny Celeste's comments below: