"Should I throw a thousand?" - Sean O'Malley wants in on the Joe Rogan-Peter Hotez debate regarding vaccines

Joe Rogan recently hosted one of the most controversial political scions and an avowed anti-vaxxer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, on The JRE podcast. A vaccine expert, Dr.Peter Hotez, disparaged the episode, and his negative reaction to it snowballed into a challenge that Rogan threw at Hotez on Twitter.

Joe Rogan reacted to Dr. Hotez's tweet by offering him $100,000 to the charity of the vaccine expert's choice if he could defeat Kennedy Jr. in a no-time-limit debate.

The exchange between Rogan and Hotez can be read below:

"Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true ⁦@annamerlan just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense."

"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit."

Now UFC bantamweight fighter Sean O'Malley has also jumped into the conversation in a podcast uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Sean O'Malley, when asked whether he saw the aforementioned episode, said:

"I want to, now that I have seen they were going back and forth on twitter...he's talking to some [...] hardcore vaccine guy."

'Sugar' is also curious about knowing whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run for president in 2024. In the podcast, he asks with curiosity:

Robert F Kennedy (Jr.) he's gonna run for president or no?"

When he was informed that the offered amount for Dr. Hotez had gone up, 'Sugar' seemed to back Rogan by adding:

"Should I go in there so I'll throw a thousand on it?"

Watch the video on Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel below:

Joe Rogan's podcast is not new to controversies around the vaccine scare

Joe Rogan's hit podcast on Spotify, The Joe Rogan Experience, most recently led to a Twitter slugfest renewing the vaccine debate. A vaccine expert, Dr. Peter Hotez, recently called out the popular audio app for allegedly "encouraging" misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Joe was sharp enough to react to the vaccine expert immediately and thus initiated another bitter discourse involving the likes of Elon Musk.

This, however, is not the first time Joe Rogan's podcast has been in the news regarding COVID-19 vaccines. In 2020, a letter seeking a crackdown from Spotify against anti-vaxxers got over a thousand signatures from healthcare professionals, spurred by the platform's hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

