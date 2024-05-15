"Should've been a Vegas fight" - Fans show their love for the huge super fight Tawanchai and Superbon put on at Lumpinee

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's world title matchup against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 was certainly one of the most difficult boxing matches to score when they collided inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

The 25-year-old featherweight Muay Thai world champion defended his crown with grit and violence this past December as Superbon tried to claim a second world title in ONE Championship.

As expected, the two superstars electrified the stadium with their technical showmanship from beginning to end. Their competitive exchanges were endless, causing the crowd to expel their oos and aahs after each significant strike.

To this day, Tawanchai vs Superbon continues to be remembered as an all-time classic by all the fans. So, before you rewatch their best highlights on YouTube, check out how the fans have reacted below:

Fan reactions

Watch the full fight here:

Muay Thai featherweight king Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to return to the stage this year with another massive brawl against former kickboxing rival 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

The two warriors brought the heat in their first matchup last October, so the fans anticipate their rematch to be just as thrilling.

ONE 167 will be available to stream live and free on Prime Video for North American subscribers in Canada and the US.

"He is a huge part of my success" - Tawanchai draws inspiration from his dad who motivates him to pursue his dreams every day

All high-level athletes have someone in their lives to help them excel in their chosen sport. For Tawanchai, that indispensable person is his dad.

The 25-year-old prodigy experienced a difficult childhood that saw his family enjoy a comfortable life and then live in abject poverty. The only person who tried to help them pull through moments of adversity was his dad, who worked hard to make sure Tawanchai had everything he needed to train Muay Thai.

Grateful for everything they've gone through together, Tawanchai can say that without his dad, he wouldn't be half of the success he is today.

Speaking to ONE, Tawanchai said:

"I can say he is the one who is always by my side. He is a huge part of my career success. Back when I first decided to fight in Bangkok stadiums, my dad told me, 'It's time for you to chase your dream. Just do your best."