“Show up to the best of my abilities” – Lito Adiwang promises to put it all on the line in pivotal showdown with Danial Williams

Lito Adiwang is choosing to keep things simple ahead of his return to action at ONE Fight Night 19.

‘Thunder Kid’ will look to maintain his win streak since returning from a serious injury in 2023. He's secured back-to-back victories to reestablish himself as a contender in the strawweight MMA division.

His February 16 clash with Danial Williams is sure to be another classic firefight, given both men’s track records of putting on a show for the fans.

But while he still intends on raising the roof of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his performance in Bangkok, Thailand, Adiwang has a clear focus about what is really important.

Lito Adiwang told ONE Championship in a recent interview that doing what is necessary to ensure that he performs to the best of his ability on fight night is his one true goal for this training camp:

“We’re already set to fight before, unfortunately, it didn’t push through but now, here we are. I just have to formulate a good game plan, work my a** off in training so I can show up to the best of my abilities.”

Lito Adiwang has a new found source of motivation since making his return

Lito Adiwang is always going to be the kind of competitor that draws motivation from wanting to put on a show for the fans.

That being said, it’s only natural for your mindset to change when you go through such a long period of inactivity due to an injury that could prematurely end your career.

The Filipino contender is now focused on making up for lost time by racking up wins and showing what he is really capable of in the strawweight division.

Lito Adiwang and Williams are sure to put on a great fight but above all else, ‘Thunder Kid’ wants to continue his win streak by picking up a third consecutive victory.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.