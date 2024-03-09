"Showing nothing but class here" - Fans rain praises on Tyson Fury following his words of encouragement to Francis Ngannou 

MMA and boxing fans have been praising Tyson Fury for his message of support to Francis Ngannou following his KO loss to Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou made just his second walk to a boxing ring last night as he faced Joshua in the main event of the Knockout Chaos card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Predator' had been hoping to put on another impressive display like he did against Fury last year. However, Joshua instead delivered one of the best performances of his career as he dominated the Cameroonian.

Joshua dropped Ngannou three times during the first two rounds before a stunning overhand right knocked the former UFC heavyweight champ out cold on the canvas.

Following the fight, Fury was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, who asked if he had a message for Ngannou. 'The Gypsy King' opted to praise him for daring to chase his dreams and called out any fans who were criticizing the 37-year-old. He said:

"There's a lot of people who have not got the guts to chase their own dreams...People who want to criticise somebody like Francis Ngannou for getting knocked out, try boxing yourself. It's a tough game. I'd say to Francis, he believed in his dreams, he made a sh*t ton of money to support his family and he had a great journey."

Fans have since been praising Fury for his words of encouragement to Ngannou, with one fan writing:

"Fury showing nothing but class here"

Another fan wrote:

"Great sportsmanship"

One fan added:

"Respect"

Anthony Joshua refuses to discuss Tyson Fury following KO win over Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua has refused to discuss the possibility of facing Tyson Fury and wants to wait for the culmination of his clash against Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

'AJ' shocked the boxing world with his performance against Francis Ngannou last night, dropping the former UFC heavyweight champion three times before landing one of the best KO finishes of his career.

Following the fight, Joshua was then interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where he was asked about his future and whether that includes a bout against 'The Gypsy King'.

Joshua, however, refused to discuss Fury and appears content on waiting on the future of the heavyweight titles. He said:

"I didn't really acknowledge Tyson [after the fight]... If I'm honest, actually let me not even [start]. Let's keep him out of this conversation."

Check out Anthony Joshua's comments regarding Tyson Fury here (2:20):