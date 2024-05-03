Sinsamut on juggling time between training camp and newborn daughter: "She has given me a lot more motivation to win"

Former ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand is doing his best to juggle a professional fighting career and taking care of his newborn daughter.

Sinsamut is one of the most electrifying knockout artists in ONE Championship. But he's also a devoted husband and father, and there's nothing the 28-year-old Thai star wouldn't sacrifice for his family.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Sinsamut talked about fighting and being a dad.

The 28-year-old Bangkok native said:

"It's a bit challenging, of course, because it's a new baby and it needs a lot of time. My wife has been helping and sacrificing a lot. Before I took this fight, I asked her if it was ok for her to take care of the baby because it would be hard for me to care for the baby during night time. She said, 'Follow your dream' and I really appreciate that."

For Sinsamut and his wife, it's certainly a team effort, one that hopefully produces a victory this weekend.

Sinsamut Klinmee is set to face fellow former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov of Russia at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sinsamut Klinmee not taking Dmitry Menshikov lightly: "His punches are dangerous"

One thing Sinsamut Klinmee won't do against Dmitry Menshikov is underestimate the Russian mauler.

He told Sportsmanor:

"Right now, I just want to focus on Dmitry and I'm not looking at him as someone who lost to Regian Eersel. I'm looking at him as another fighter who's dangerous, a heavy hitter, and his punches are dangerous. But I believe I have dangerous striking, too. So I'll have to focus on that."