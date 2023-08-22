Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov added to stacked ONE Fight Night 14

A pair of certified knockout artists with dynamites in their fists have been added to the already action-packed ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video card next month.

ONE lightweight Muay Thai standouts Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov will look to tear each other’s heads off in the promotion’s return to its home base Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

It is worth noting that these two firecrackers were the last two challengers for reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel.

Unfortunately, Sinsamut suffered back-to-back losses to Eersel. ‘Aquaman’ fell short of gold last year, when he dropped a razor-close split decision verdict to the Dutch-Surinamese fighter at ONE on Prime Video 3.

The Thai wrecking ball challenged Eersel anew for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai strap at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March but succumbed to a stinging body shot in the fourth round.

Sinsamut went back to the drawing board and displayed his innate savagery with a ferocious finish of Victor Texieria at ONE Friday Fights 24 last July.

The Venum Training Camp standout also holds sensational knockout finishes over ONE veterans Nieky Holzken and Liam Nolan.

On the other hand, Menshikov wants to showcase what he can do after a horror promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11 last June.

The Russian headhunter was thrown to the wolves right away, as he challenged the untouchable Eersel for his lightweight Muay Thai crown.

Menshikov, however, was unable to strut his stuff after ‘The Immortal’ caught him early and finished him off in under a minute.

That stunning defeat left a sour taste in his mouth and he’s eager to showcase what he’s truly capable of by taking out a destroyer like Sinsamut.

Prior to joining ONE, Menshikov registered 19 career knockouts across 27 career victories.

We’ll soon see who gets a chance to move one step closer to a do-over with Eersel at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire event will broadcast live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.