"Sir, that's just cocaine" - Conor McGregor's post on 'sniffing' success triggers hilarious reactions from fans

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to share just how successful his beverage business, Proper 12, is doing. He wrote:

"Sniffing greatness because baby we did it!! We have created a true masterpiece! Our world renowned @properwhiskeycocktails now available, ready made by our master mixologists at @theblackforgeinn, to have at your disposal wherever you are! World class, ready made cocktails, in style! Enjoy ❤️ @properwhiskey @theblackforgeinn"

Fans took note of the post and rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts. Many accusations have been made against McGregor for using cocaine, and a lot of the comments followed that trend.

User @iamstarcow7 wrote:

"No sir, that's just cocaine"

@iamznb_ concurred, saying:

"Not the only thing ur sniffing"

That wasn't all. @mo5cato also joined in, adding:

"your sniffin something ..🤣🤣"

Famous Russian personality Abdu Rozik, who went viral when he was set to fight Hasbulla, wrote:

"Swag 🐐"

@freak.mma added:

"No way!!!"

Meanwhile, @s_norman41realtor kept things serious, saying:

"need to order some of these for some of my clients that drink. These would be great little gifts."

Conor McGregor proclaims himself the MMA GOAT

Conor McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that he was the greatest ever to do it at featherweight. This came in response to an ESPN tweet, which reposted MMA Statistician Andy Hickey's findings and read:

"The record for undisputed UFC featherweight champs in title fights outside of their division is 1-5. Conor McGregor accounts for the only win when he beat Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title (h/t @AndyHickeyMMA)"

'The Notorious' responded by adding a goat emoji, followed by a question mark.

The tweet responded to Islam Makhachev's victory over Alexander Volkanovski, which was Volkanovski's second shot at the lightweight strap. Apart from Volkanovski, Max Holloway also went up to 155 lbs and faced Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title. 'Blessed' fell short on the night and failed to earn double champ status, a rare accomplishment that very few fighters, McGregor included, can claim to have done.