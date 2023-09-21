Sitthichai picking Superlek to beat Rodtang in superfight: “He is like my beloved brother”

Muay Thai royalty Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong can’t wait for the champion vs. champion clash between his compatriots Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

‘Killer Kid' is going against the tide and is picking the underdog Superlek to emerge victorious in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The Muay Thai battle of the century is finally happening in a matter of hours inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

In a recent ONE Championship poll, 83 percent of voters believed that ‘The Iron Man’ will be the one getting his hand raised in this epic battle of titans.

Sitthichai clearly disagrees, claiming ‘The Kicking Machine’ has what it takes to put an end Rodtang’s immaculate 14-0 record in striking-only battles under the ONE banner.

The 31-year-old Thai icon told the Singapore-based organization:

“Superlek and I are from the same hometown, Buriram. He is like my beloved brother. Of course, I support Superlek. But this matchup guarantees fireworks. Both of them are good in different ways.”

It appears Sitthichai’s choice comes from his affinity and deep bond with Superlek. Then again, no one would fault him for doing so, considering Superlek is one of the most underrated superstars in “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

The undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion holds 11 victories in the promotion, including three savage finishes in his last three contests.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is a cerebral assassin and a brilliant counterpuncher, capable of dissecting his foes from a safe distance.

However, we’ve also seen a more aggressive version of Superlek as of late, and all signs point to him bringing the fight to Rodtang.

Superlek will no doubt leave it all on the line against Rodtang, and Sitthichai will be there cheering for him every step of the way.

ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.