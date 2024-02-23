"Skinny Oprah or big Oprah?" - Tony Ferguson shares how he'd react if he found out Oprah Winfrey was hitting on him

Tony Ferguson made a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, hosted by Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and others. He touched on several topics, including retirement, his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov, training with David Goggins and how he would respond to being flirted with by famed talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The question arose after Ferguson was asked why he accepted an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast given that he had allegedly turned down The Joe Rogan Experience, '60 Minutes' and 'The Oprah Winfrey Show.' When asked by Jackson what he'd do were he single, to Winfrey hitting on him, Ferguson was quick.

"Skinny Oprah or big Oprah?"

In response, Jackson stated that, in this hypothetical scenario, it would be Winfrey as she is now, to which Ferguson was quick once more:

"I'm cool."

Check out Tony Ferguson talk about being hit on by Oprah Winfrey (1:06):

During the interview, Ferguson also spoke extensively on his issues with Nurmagomedov, with whom he has been scheduled to fight five times to no avail due to both men withdrawing because of injury, with a global pandemic being the reason their final matchup was axed.

While Ferguson never clarified the exact reason behind his desire to compete with Nurmagomedov, he alluded to it being a combination of competitive drive and personal enmity due to 'The Eagle's' team allegedly surrounding his family. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition.

On the topic of retirement, Ferguson asserted that he would not retire and would continue fighting until he could fight no longer.

Tony Ferguson is currently on a seven-fight losing streak

Tony Ferguson is a former UFC interim lightweight champion, however, he hasn't tasted victory in nearly five years. At this moment, 'El Cucy' is on a career-worst slump of seven fights, matching B.J. Penn's losing record, which is the worst losing streak in UFC history.

Due to the amount of consecutive losses he has suffered at his age, Ferguson has been appealed to by many to retire from active competition. However, 'El Cucuy' has refused to retire and remains signed to the UFC, but is unranked. Whether he will be given one more fight in the promotion though is anyone's guess.