  "Slower than my granny" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria makes cheeky suggestion to Real Madrid while showing off his soccer skills 

"Slower than my granny" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria makes cheeky suggestion to Real Madrid while showing off his soccer skills 

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 18, 2025 11:26 GMT
Ilia Topuria jokingly hints at Real Madrid move after showcasing soccer skills. [Images courtesy: Getty Images, @iliatopuria on Instagram]
Ilia Topuria jokingly hints at Real Madrid move after showcasing soccer skills. [Images courtesy: Getty Images, @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Ilia Topuria recently shared a clip of himself playing soccer on Instagram and jokingly hinted at a move to the popular Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Topuria has vacated the featherweight championship and is now set to make his lightweight debut later this month against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant 155-pound championship.

The Georgian-Spaniard has been vocal in the past about being a hardcore Real Madrid supporter. Soon after capturing the featherweight belt, he made an appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to perform the ceremonial kick-off before Madrid's game against Sevilla. During his visit, he also greeted many club legends and received a warm reception.

'El Matador' showcased his impressive skills on the ball, using his physicality to his advantage and also scored a goal. He captioned the post:

"I'm not saying anything but @realmadrid needs a Matador." [Translated from Spanish]

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform. One user commented:

"Slower than my granny."
Fan reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]
Fan reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Others commented:

"He can beat Charles in MMA, he can beat Charles in chess, and he can beat Charles in football 😂."
"To be honest, you are trash at football.😅⚽️"
"Charles Oliveira is coming to end this joy."
"Why does Ilia look so short there?😫😂"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Arman Tsarukyan claims to be the official backup for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Arman Tsarukyan has shared on social media that he will be the official backup for the UFC 317 main event, headlined by Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Tsarukyan is currently the No.1-ranked contender in the lightweight division. He was set to face former champion Islam Makhachev earlier this year but withdrew from the bout due to a last-minute injury.

The 28-year-old replied to a fan's comment on Instagram, asking about his next potential fight in the UFC. The Armenian stated that he would be the backup fighter for the main event.

"I'm the backup for UFC 317."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @arm_011 on Instagram]
Arman Tsarukyan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @arm_011 on Instagram]
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

