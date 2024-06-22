Smilla Sundell admits Natalia Diachkova’s punches got her good: “The only thing I remember is the ending”

Smilla Sundell doesn't remember a lot from her entertaining scrap with Natalia Diachkova, but she recalls just how fast the 'Karelian Lynx' can strike.

Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for what should have been the second defense of her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, Sundell was instead fighting for pride and a bit of redemption after a snafu on the scale saw her stripped of the gold 24 hours prior.

Still, that didn't stop the 19-year-old Swedish phenom from putting on her best performance and securing another noteworthy win—but not before facing some serious adversity in the opening round courtesy of Diachkova's lightning-fast hands and impressive power.

"I don't remember anything," Sundell admitted while discussing the ONE Fight Night 22 headliner on her YouTube channel. "From the fight, the only thing I remember is the ending. Her punches, yes, I felt most of them. They're fast, quick."

After being overwhelmed in the first, Smilla Sundell snapped back in the second, securing a TKO with only one second left in the round. Though she went home without the title, she kept her 'O' intact.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 22 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Smilla Sundell believes she can make strawweight one more time to reclaim her crown

Smilla Sundell was understandably distraught after losing her title the way no fighter ever wants to.

Immediately following the fight, 'The Hurricane' called for ONE Championship to introduce a flyweight division for women, something ONE CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong appears to be very open to. But before Sundell ventures into a new weight class, she believes she can make strawweight one more time to reclaim the belt she never lost.

"I think I can make it one more time, but I'll need more time to cut the weight, basically," Sundell added. "A longer fight camp, yeah. This time I didn't make it."

Should Smilla Sundell get a shot at regaining the strawweight Muay Thai crown, or is it time to move on from the division?