Smilla Sundell admits she threw out game plan against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: “I rushed in too much”

Smilla Sundell wasn’t too pleased with her title-winning display at ONE Fight Night 14 last Friday, September 29.

Being a highly competitive athlete who strives for perfection, the 18-year-old feels she couldn’t have strategized better during her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title defense versus Allycia Hellen Rodrigues inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking during a post-fight press conference, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate shared slight remorse for losing sight of her game plan, particularly in the clinch work against the atomweight Muay Thai queen.

Smilla Sundell said:

“My game plan was to keep more distance and not get too rushed in. But I failed in that, obviously. Yes, I had too much energy in this fight. I ate very good things, per my nutritionist, and that’s why I felt so weird, like I had this much energy. I rushed in too much.”

Watch the media scrum here:

Although she may have been sidetracked from her initial line of action, there was simply no stopping the Swede the moment she shifted into gears later in the match.

After trading weapons with the Brazilian in round one, even being rocked on a couple of occasions, ‘The Hurricane’ read every movement from her dance partner like a textbook when the second round got underway.

Utilizing her reach and speed, Smilla Sundell countered whatever Rodrigues threw with much more power and precision.

And with just seconds until the end of the third round, the teenage sensation entered with one final salvo of punches, elbows, and knees to secure her first successful title defense. At the same time, the mom-champ’s perfect track record under the ONE banner came to an end.

Despite the highlight-reel finish, the towering Swede hopes to put out a better display when she returns to defend her gold next.

Relive all the action from the female-led ONE Fight Night 14 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

