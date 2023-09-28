Smilla Sundell on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stepping in at ONE Fight Night 14: “I don’t care who I’m fighting”

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell doesn’t care who she steps inside the circle with, so long as she has an opponent willing to go toe-to-toe with her.

This Friday night, Sundell will make her second appearance of 2023 as she is set to defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 14 co-main event. Originally, ‘The Hurricane’ was expected to put her gold on the line against Jackie Buntan in a rematch of their April 2022 clash.

However, Buntan was forced to withdraw from the bout citing personal reasons, paving the way for current atomweight Muay Thai world titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to step in and accept an opportunity to become a two-division ONE world champion.

Speaking about Rodrigues coming in as a replacement, Smilla Sundell suggested that it doesn’t matter who she faces inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, so long as she has the opportunity to add another win to her resume:

“I was excited to fight Jackie again, but I don’t care who I’m fighting,” Sundell told the South China Morning Post. “I’m just excited to get back in the ring.”

As for what she expects from Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14, Sundell believes that the Brazilian’s well-rounded style and sharp elbows will be on full display in Lion City:

“She’s got the Muay Thai style all over, like the Thai style and she likes her elbows,” Sundell added.

Only 18 years old, Smilla Sundell has 34 career wins to her credit and an undefeated record in ONE Championship since making her promotional debut in February 2022. With impressive wins over the likes of Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan, ‘The Hurricane’ can establish herself as one of the most dangerous women on the planet with a victory against Rodrigues this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.