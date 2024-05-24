Smilla Sundell in awe of Xiong Jing Nan's educated hands: "Her boxing game is very good"

Few can match the boxing pedigree of Xiong Jing Nan when it comes to striking in MMA.

With each passing fight under the ONE spotlight, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion has taken her crafty boxing and heavy punching power to new heights.

Whether she has had to dig deep to find a way past the likes of Angela Lee and Nat Jaroonsak or go toe-to-toe with Tiffany Teo, the Evolve MMA athlete's power on the feet cannot be denied.

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, like the rest of the world, has been beyond impressed by Xiong Jing Nan's ability to stand and bang amongst the very best.

During a recent chat on Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Hurricane' had this to say about the Chinese megastar's solid stand-up game:

"She knows the boxing game. Her boxing game is very good. That is her strong point."

While she suggests Xiong's knowledge in the sweet science is second to none, Sundell thinks the same can't be said for her grappling acumen.

'The Hurricane' continued:

"However, I don't know how she is on the ground."

Across 11 fights in ONE Championship, Xiong's trademark tool has helped her race to the finish line with ten victories. From those triumphs, the former national boxer has used her savvy hands to secure five highlight reel wins.

Stamp believes Xiong Jing Nan lacks a world-class ground game

Like Sundell, three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex is not too impressed with Xiong Jing Nan's craft on the canvas.

The Thai striker, who's taken her BJJ and wrestling game to a completely new level over the past couple of years, admits that the strawweight MMA queen's repertoire on the canvas falls way short of her striking artillery.

Stamp previously told the South China Morning Post:

"I've never seen her do any ground game, BJJ, or anything like that. I've only seen her striking. But she has a lot of boxing. She has powerful punches."