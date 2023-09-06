Smilla Sundell believes “hard work” enough to beat Allycia Hellen Rodrigues 

At ONE Fight Night 14, Smilla Sundell will compete in the second world championship contest of her career at just 18 years old.

The Swede announced herself to the world at ONE 156 last year, defeating Jackie Buntan to become the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Returning to defend her title on September 29, Sundell was originally set to face Buntan in a rematch following their war back in March, 2022.

Unfortunately for the challenger, who has produced a stellar run since losing in the vacant title fight, Buntan was forced to withdraw from the contest.

As a counterpoint, the fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will get treated to an equally exciting fight as two world champions go head-to-head.

Stepping in to replace Buntan, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will move up a weight class to try and claim a second belt in another division under the ONE Championship banner.

Whilst it may not be the fight that was originally on the table, an all-champion clash between Sundell and Rodrigues is sure to deliver a must-watch striking match-up.

In an interview with Fairtex who she proudly represents as one of the key fighters coming out of the iconic stable, Smilla Sundell spoke about the stakes that are riding on this fight and the self-belief she gains from her training camp:

“There’s a lot on the line. But I believe in my hard work."

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.