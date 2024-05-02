Smilla Sundell believes kickboxing is far easier than Muay Thai: “More like sparring in my eyes”

Swedish Muay Thai fighter Smilla Sundell is also looking to dip her hands in kickboxing at some point in the future and believes she will not have too much of a hard time transitioning if ever.

The 19-year-old Swede sensation has taken Muay Thai by storm since making her ONE Championship debut in February 2022. But while she has had a lot of success in the 'art of eight limbs', she is still out for new challenges, which include a possible foray in kickboxing.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Hurricane' shared her thoughts on kickboxing and a possible transition to it, saying:

"I think kickboxing is more like sparring in my eyes because it's big gloves. So I will just do my usual thing that I do in Muay Thai."

Watch the interview below:

But before she advances any thoughts of competing in kickboxing, Smilla Sundell will first keep herself busy as she returns to action on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

There she will take on undefeated Russian fighter Natalia Diachkova in the main event emanating from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It was originally set as her second defense of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title until she was stripped of the belt after missing weight, coming in 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound limit during the official weigh-ins.

The fight is now being arranged as a catchweight contest.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Smilla Sundell also interested in MMA

Apart from kickboxing, Muay Thai sensation Smilla Sundell is also interested in the multifaceted sport of MMA and has actually started working on her game.

She shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, intimating that while, for now, her focus is on the striking-only arts, competing in MMA is something she is not ruling out.

The Fairtex Training Center standout said:

"I would like to try for the kickboxing belt. And then maybe I can squeeze in a mixed rules fight so I can try out MMA. I've done some guillotines already, so, definitely gonna try those."