Smilla Sundell expects Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to pull out all the stops: “She’s got everything”

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is expecting a tough challenge from Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in their all-champion title clash later this month.

‘The Hurricane’ will defend her world title for the first time against Brazilian Rodrigues, who is the ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen, at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29. It serves as the co-headlining match for the 10-fight event, happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Smilla Sundell shared that she sees Allycia Hellen Rodrigues bringing the heat in every possible way and that she must be prepared for it.

The 18-year-old Swedish phenom said:

“I think she’s got that Thai style, overall. She’s got everything. She likes her elbows, and she’s like a Thai fighter. She’s fought so many times.”

Smilla Sundell became the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion in April last year, outgunning Jackie Buntan of the United States in a highly competitive showdown by unanimous decision.

Heading into her first title defense, she defeated by unanimous decision Milana Bjelogrlic of Serbia in their catchweight kickboxing clash in May.

The 25-year-old Rodrigues, for her part, is fresh from unifying the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title belts in March, defeating erstwhile interim world champion Janet Todd of the U.S. by unanimous decision.

It was a triumphant return for the Phuket Fight Club standout after spending nearly three years away from competition to give birth and take care of her son.

She is now looking to become a double ONE world champion with a victory at ONE Fight Night 14, which will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.