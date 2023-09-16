Smilla Sundell open to fighting Supergirl five years in the making

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell believes that she will one day share the circle with fast-rising star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

On September 29, both women will feature as part of ONE Championship’s stacked ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video card. Emanating from Singapore Indoor Stadium, Sundell will put her Muay Thai title on the line in the co-main event of the evening against the promotion’s current atomweight queen in the art of eight limbs, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Before stepping into the circle for the highly anticipated champion vs. champion matchup, Smilla Sundell engaged with fans in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) to address of series of questions regarding her combat sports career and impending title tilt with Rodrigues.

One fan asked Sundell if she would ever share the cage with highly touted Thai prospect Anna Jaroonsak, who will also compete at ONE Fight Night 14 later this month.

“Do you think you’ll ever fight Supergirl again?”

Sundell answered in the affirmative, acknowledging that the pair had squared off against one another a half-decade ago and she was more than willing to do it again.

“Yes. If she wants to. I fought her 5 years ago,” Sundell responded.

Perhaps one day we will see Smilla Sundell and ‘Supergirl’ square off inside the circle, but until then, ‘The Hurricane’ will stay focused on retaining her strawweight world title in the Lion City later this month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.