Smilla Sundell reveals she dreamed of being a police officer when she was younger

Reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell have the frist defense of her belt at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. It will be more than a year since she made history by winning the world title and became the youngest Muay Thai world champion ever.

'The Hurricane', at just 17 years and five months old, became the youngest person to win a Muay Thai world title when she defeated Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai throne.

Now, she will defend her belt against a fellow world champion in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who currently holds the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Ahead of her world title defense, Smilla Sundell participated in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. One of the fans, reputablesorcerer, asked her what would be her career if she wasn't a Muay Thai prodigy.

'The Hurricane' answered with:

It seems the now-18-year-old Swedish striking savant truly has a penchant for combat. If she wasn't knocking people out with her eight limbs, she'd be subduing and sending criminals to jail. At just 18-years old, however, she may still be able to fulfill her dreams of becoming a cop.

Imagine a cop who can head kick you if she feels like not unholstering her gun. 'Hurricane' might not be appropriate anymore. It should be 'Nightmare'.

That word may have been highly operative to Jackie Buntan when she squared off with Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 156 last year. The Filipino-American fighter was looking worse for wear after the final bell:

Despite Buntan being highly game and was utilizing her signature fast hands, Sundell's combination of length, height and aggressiveness was just too much to handle. Not to mention that the Swede has an insane level of toughness as she walked Buntan down despite getting hit on the way in.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Smilla Sundell will face another fighter who has a similar height and stature as Buntan. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stands just an inch shorter than Buntan and we're pretty sure 'The Hurricane' will use her length once again to get the W.

