Smilla Sundell says Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be ‘one of her toughest opponents’

Smilla Sundell expects a war when she takes on her first assignment as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

The 18-year-old grabbed the divisional strap in her sophomore outing on the global stage of the promotion last year versus Jackie Buntan at ONE 156.

In about three weeks, the towering Swede will put it on the line against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While she’s faced some of the best superstars throughout her short yet successful career under the ONE spotlight, Smilla Sundell feels the Brazilian athlete and atomweight Muay Thai world champion will undoubtedly be her toughest test.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“She’s going to be one of my toughest opponents yet.”

While her skills have already powered her to various accolades, the Fairtex Gym representative has never taken anything for granted. In turn, that spirited attitude has only helped Smilla Sundell overcome most obstacles that she had come across throughout her journey.

Rodrigues will be no different. The mom-champ finds herself unbeaten at the promotion, and very much like Sundell, she hopes to establish herself as one of the leading superstars of the promotion.

Combined, both superstars spot a 5-0 slate in ONE, and they’re respectively looking to add another massive digit to their record with a solid performance at ONE Fight Night 14.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch the entire bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.