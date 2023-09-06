Smilla Sundell says chance to face Allycia Hellen Rodrigues got her buzzing: “I was excited”

Smilla Sundell is excited to fight Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

In April 2022, Sundell defeated Jackie Buntan to become the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion. After securing a kickboxing win earlier this year, ‘The Hurricane’ was scheduled to defend her throne for the first time in an intriguing rematch against Buntan.

Unfortunately, Buntan had to pull out of the September 29 matchup due to undisclosed family issues. As a result, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion, stepped in to capitalize on an opportunity to become a two-division world champion.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell was asked about fighting Rodrigues and had this to say:

“I was excited [when I heard about the replacement] because I know Allycia is a very strong fighter.”

Smilla Sundell made her ONE Championship debut in February 2022, defeating Diandra Martin. Two months later, she became the promotion’s youngest-ever Muay Thai world champion with a win over Jackie Buntan.

On May 26, Sundell returned to action for her latest fight, which was in kickboxing. After three rounds of action, the 18-year-old emerged victorious by unanimous decision versus Milana Bjelogrlic.

Meanwhile, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues became the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion in her promotional debut by taking out Stamp Fairtex. She was then inactive for nearly two-and-a-half years as she gave birth and spent time raising her son, Josue.

On March 24, Hellen Rodrigues defeated then-interim world champion Janet Todd by unanimous decision to regain undisputed status.

Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The female-led event can be seen live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29, by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.