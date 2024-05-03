Smilla Sundell says she'll gladly take on anyone in a special mixed-rules bout: "I just want to try"

Former undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden is keen on testing herself in one of ONE Championship's electric mixed rules fights.

The 19-year-old phenom is one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world today, but she has also recently expressed interest in crossing over into kickboxing and even mixed martial arts.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sundell said she wants to test herself in a mixed-rules showdown, and that the opponent doesn't matter.

'The Hurricane' said:

"No, it doesn't matter [the opponent]. I just want to try one round of MMA and Muay Thai, where I feel comfortable."

Sundell is set to return to action against 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova of Russia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

[Update: Smilla Sundell has missed weight for ONE Fight Night 22 and has been stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship. Natalia Diachkova passed weight and hydration and will still be eligible to win the belt.]

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell admits feeling pressure ahead of Natalia Diachkova fight

19-year-old Swedish teenage phenom 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell admits that for the first time in her career, she doesn't feel like the underdog heading into a big fight.

The former strawweight queen says the pressure has mounted, and she's feeling it a little bit. Sundell told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, the first time I think I'm not the underdog, so it's interesting. Yeah, I'm excited. I just want to do my best."