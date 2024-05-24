Smilla Sundell says mixed-rules clash will be the ideal way for her to transition to MMA: "It would be great"

ONE Championship broke the boundaries of combat sports by holding the first-ever special rules fight in 2022 and ONE Muay Thai star Smilla Sundell just might be the next athlete to do it.

But unlike that first instance between ONE world champions Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon where both fighters stayed within their disciplines after the bout, 'The Hurricane' does not see it that way.

Smilla Sundell told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview that having a mixed-rules contest might be the start of her jumping into MMA full-time:

"Yeah, I think I would prefer that [doing a mixed rules Muay Thai and MMA]. Like first round would be Muay Thai, and the second round could be MMA, it would be great for me if I passed that round and then we can go back to Muay Thai."

Sundell's last foray inside the Circle was a bittersweet one as she did produce a come-from-behind TKO win against Natalia Diachkova but lost her strawweight Muay Thai world title ahead of their fight due to her weighing in slightly over the 125-pound limit.

Smilla Sundell bares plans for her next ONE fight

While losing her world title without even having the chance to defend it outright surely stings for the 19-year-old from Sweden, Smilla Sundell is raring to get back into the Circle to prove that she still belongs on top.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, the Fairtex Training Center phenom opened up on fighting Belarusian star Ekaterina Vandaryeva:

"I think Ekaterina won her last fight, and I have not fought her yet. So maybe that can be something."

'Barbie' stumbled early in her ONE Championship career after posting four straight losses, but finally entered the winner's circle earlier this year by defeating Martyna Kierczynska via unanimous decision.