Smilla Sundell says she has so much respect for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: “She’s a nice girl”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell has nothing but respect for her upcoming opponent, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Rodrigues is moving up in weight to challenge the teenage sensation for the ONE Championship gold later this month. The two are scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sundell maintains she has nothing bad to say about Rodrigues as an opponent, and believes the Brazilian superstar should be commended for moving up a weight class to accept this challenge.

‘The Hurricane’ stated:

“I’ve got much respect for her coming up in weight to come and face me. She’s a nice girl too. I’ve seen her around before.”

Sundell captured the coveted ONE Championship gold in a thrilling five-round war with Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan at ONE 156 last April. The two battled for the entire duration, but it was Sundell’s imposing height and reach advantage that proved the difference maker.

At just 18 years of age, Sundell is one of the youngest world champions in combat sports.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues has only fought twice for ONE Championship, but has beaten two of its biggest names.

The Brazilian made her debut against multi-sport phenom Stamp Fairtex in August of 2020, winning by majority decision to capture the atomweight Muay Thai throne. She then announced that she became pregnant with her first child, forcing her out of action for the next couple of years.

Rodrigues returned just last March, defeating ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd to successfully retain her belt.

Now, Rodrigues has the chance to become a two-division world champion, if she can upset Sundell.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.