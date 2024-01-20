“Sneako hiding” - Fans poke fun at Internet personality Sneako after Mikey Musumeci gets his Muay Thai reps in at PK Saenchai

Fans jokingly accused social media personality Sneako of being afraid after seeing Mikey Musumeci train in Muay Thai.

Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022. Since then, he’s solidified himself as one of the best grapplers in the world by establishing a 6-0 promotional submission grappling record, including five wins with the ONE flyweight world title on the line.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ doesn’t plan to stop his combat sports journey in submission grappling. Instead, the American superstar has shown interest in competing in MMA, leading to him actively learning the art of Muay Thai.

Musumeci recently shared a video on Instagram of him training in Muay Thai with the following caption:

“Muay Thai Mikey is back!!!!!! Mikey P.K. Saenchai 🤣 “Muay Thai is pain” 😭💀 a white belt is a black belt that never quit!!!! Hardest workout in the world but also the most fun 😍 @p.k.saenchaimuaythaigym”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with references to the famous live streamer Sneako, who has ongoing beef with Musumeci about past comments. The following quotes were some of the many messages about Sneako and ‘Darth Rigatoni’ potentially fighting:

“Sneako hiding”

“Blud doesn’t even need to grapple for sneako 😭”

“Sneako shaking in his boots”

“Sneako is shaking rn”

“Sneako been real quiet since this dropped”

“Imagine Sneako afraid of a heel hook and gets KO’d cold 😆”

Instagram comments

Jarred Brooks calls for submission grappling rematch against Mikey Musumeci

In August 2023, Jarred Brooks temporarily left his ONE strawweight MMA throne to challenge Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. After seven and a half minutes of action, Musumeci submitted Brooks via triangle armbar.

Brooks hasn’t forgotten the loss and hopes to avenge the submission grappling defeat in the future. ‘The Monkey God’ had this to say during an interview with Nicolas Atkin:

“You know, going back and thinking about it but I would love to still go against [Mikey Musumeci] in a grappling match. But give me six months bro, like you know, it’s like you gonna give Mikey two weeks to go against me [in MMA]?”

Before worrying about a potential rematch with Mikey Musumeci, Jarred Brooks has business to take cover in the ONE strawweight MMA division. On March 1, Brooks is scheduled to defend his world title against Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar.

Brooks and Pacio fought in Dec. 2022, with the former emerging victorious by unanimous decision to become the new ONE strawweight MMA king. ‘The Passion’ plans to avenge his loss and regain ONE gold in their upcoming rematch.