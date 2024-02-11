"Sneako could have used her yesterday” - Fans react to “tweaker” stopping Floyd Mayweather’s protege from sparring in a hilarious mixup

Floyd Mayweather's protege, Curmel Moton, experienced an unusual occurance at his sparring session yesterday.

The talented pugilist was in full flow at his boxing gym, unloading crisp punches to the body and head of his sparring partner, until the pair were interrupted by a woman in a comical mixup.

The unidentified woman, who looked intoxicated, took it upon herself to climb into the ring and inform both boxers that they could leave the sparring session if they wanted to.

A wave of confusion washed over both Moton and his training partner, as Floyd Mayweather's budding prospect uttered the following:

"What the f**k?!"

The footage was uploaded to X by @shannonsharpee, and the video provided much entertainment to combat sports fans.

One fan even joked that popular streamer, Sneako, who was recently dominated by Sean Strickland in a viral sparring session, could have used the woman's help. @realAdrianDa32 wrote this:

"Sneako could have used her yesterday"

See the exchange below:

See some other fan reactions below:

"Seen dude gettin his a** beat from outside"

"She thinks she just walked into an underground dog fighting rink to save the day or sum"

"That was funny and she seemed sincere lol"

"She tried to throw the towel in for homie"

Ryan Garcia claims Floyd Mayweather paid someone in his camp to leak information to Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional career against Gervonta Davis when they meet in the ring in April, 2023.

As two of the most promising stars in the sport, their fight was a much anticipated event.

The pair went to war in the opening rounds of the bout, with 'KingRy' providing Davis with a stiff test early on. But 'Tank' slowly but surely took over the fight, before landing a body shot in Round 7 that finished Garcia.

But the former undefeated fighter has now claimed that Floyd Mayweather, a longtime mentor of Davis, paid someone in his camp to leak information about Garcia's rib injury, sustained in the lead-up to the bout.

During an interview with Compas on the Beat, he said this:

"Mayweather paid somebody $100,000. I don't know necessarily who it is. I have an idea, there was only three people that were in the gym at the time."

Watch the interview below from 3:50: