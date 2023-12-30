"So you know” - Anthony Joshua’s ringside message to Andy Ruiz Jr. revealed after TKO win over Otto Wallin 

Anthony Joshua closed out 2023 in style with a TKO victory over Otto Wallin in the main event of the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event, held in Saudi Arabia on December 23rd.

There were a number of combat sports athletes and other celebrities in attendance for the event, including Joshua's former opponent, Andy Ruiz.

Ruiz famously defeated 'AJ' via TKO in a massive upset in 2019, after accepting the bout a month before they were scheduled to fight. The pair faced off in an immediate rematch later that year, with Anthony Joshua being awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Following the Brit's victory over Otto Wallin last weekend, he was captured sharing some words with Andy Ruiz ringside in newly released footage. He said this:

"So you know, I'm calm now. I'm better now. I'm better now."

Watch the video below from 22:15:

Anthony Joshua made it three straight wins in 2023 following his victory over Wallin. But a potential mega-fight with Deontay Wilder, who also competed at the 'Day of Reckoning' card, has now been placed in jeopardy following his defeat to Joseph Parker.

Anthony Joshua's promoter reacts to Deontay Wilder's defeat to Joseph Parker

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder was already a done deal, revealed Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, following the conclusion of the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event held in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Joshua and Wilder featured in the main event and co-main event of the card respectively, with both pugilists marked as favorites ahead of their bouts.

While the Brit was able to secure a seventh-round stoppage win, Joseph Parker's stunning performance nullified the power of 'The Bronze Bomber', who was defeated via unanimous decision.

Several weeks before fight night, Eddie Hearn dismissed the suggestion that a potential clash between 'AJ' and Wilder had taken too long to organize.

Following the American's victory, Hearn shared an update on the likelihood that Anthony Joshua will still face Wilder in the future and said:

"It was a kick in the n*ts. We signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder. Which is irrelevant now, but we did sign. That fight was gonna get made. But boxing is boxing. And we've got to look for another opponent next. Obviously [Joshua] is in a position to fight for the world title against [Filip] Hrgovic. That's an option. So many other options out there as well."

Watch the video below from 0:55: