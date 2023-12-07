"So wholesome" - Fans react as Leon Edwards showcases the Caribbean takeaway store he purchased for his mother

MMA fans have been reacting after learning that Leon Edwards made a dream come true for his mother by buying her dream restaurant.

'Rocky' catapulted himself to star status in 2022 when he stunned the world by defeating Kamaru Usman with a last-gasp head kick KO to win the welterweight title. The 32-year-old then backed up his statement win earlier this year by convincingly defeating Usman once again in front of his home crowd at UFC 286.

Upon achieving championship status in the UFC, Edwards has seen the money he earns grow exponentially.

While some fighters would understandly splash the cash on personal possessions, the British champ has won over even more fans after revealing one of the first purchases he made was a takeaway restaurant for his mother, which was a dream of her's.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand of TNT Sports, Leon Edwards took the former Manchester United soccer defender to 'Sweet's Kitchen', his mother's new Caribbean-style takeaway.

Watch the clip here (17:15):

Fans praised Edwards for taking care of his family, with many noting they were proud to see him as their UFC welterweight champ. One wrote:

"Leon buying his mum a shop is so wholesome"

Another stated:

"Cant fault leon in anyway at all, the guys an absolute legend and a very humble man, takes care of his family and friends at all costs, huge respect"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Veronica Hardy praises Leon Edwards for his help preparing her for UFC Austin

Veronica Hardy recently praised Leon Edwards and his brother, Fabian, for their help in preparing for her UFC Austin bout against Jamey-Lyn Horth. Hardy won the fight this past weekend via split decision.

Prior to the fight, Hardy was interviewed by The Allstar, during which she discussed what it was like training at Team Renegade with the welterweight champion.

According to the 28-year-old, Edwards went out of his way to offer his services, including staying late in training. She said:

"I mean, at team Renegade, you have incredible coaches and a special thank you to Leon Edwards and his brother Fabian. I mean, after training, they would spend an hour, after they had also done their training, just to help me out."

Hardy continued:

"That's priceless. I also had Joby Clayton, who used to be Anthony Joshua's boxing coach, and he's one of the coaches over at Renegade, that also spent so much time to help me out."

Catch Veronica Hardy's comments here:

