“Somebody’s going to get hurt” - Liam Harrison expects all-out violence from Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl

Xiong Jing Nan and Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak are two of the most vicious strikers in ONE Championship, and Liam Harrison is ready for an absolute banger between the two stars.

The pair will figure in a strawweight special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The bout is essentially a boxing match with Xiong and ‘Wondergirl’ wearing four-ounce mixed martial arts gloves.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison said he’s not sure what exactly will transpire in the match. He is, however, certain that both fighters will want to knock each other out.

“Are they going to throw caution to the wind? Are they going to go wild? Who knows, but I think somebody’s going to get hurt!”

Xiong is the reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion and is 9-1 in her matches in ONE Championship. The Chinese superstar also owns knockouts against April Osenio, Tiffany Teo, Samara Santos, and her archrival ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

‘The Panda’ is 9-0 in her strawweight matches in the promotion, and her last win was a heated unanimous decision victory against Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2.

‘Wondergirl’, meanwhile, has three wins in her ONE Championship tenure with all three of her victories coming by way of finish.

The 24-year-old from Bangkok was on fire during her start in the promotion when she collected two straight knockout wins against Australia’s Brooke Farrell and the Philippines’ KC Carlos.

ONE Fight Night 14, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.