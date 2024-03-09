"Someone looking shook" - Fans react to Tyson Fury's "scared" ringside reaction as Anthony Joshua knocks Francis Ngannou out with massive right hand

Boxing star Tyson Fury was present ringside when Anthony Joshua stole the show on March 8 with his incredible victory over Francis Ngannou in the ring.

The two athletes locked horns in a 10-round professional bout at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The British fighters scored two knockdowns before brutally knocking out the former UFC heavyweight champion in the second round of the fight.

Fury, who was in attendance at the event, donned a serious look following Joshua's knockout victory.

Fury's reaction got the attention of several MMA fans who took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One person claimed that it was an 'embarrassing' situation for 'The Gypsy King' as he did not take his fight against Ngannou seriously.

"Embarrassing for him because he cut corners and did not take his fight seriously. But also, he has not really got AJ’s one punch power. But these guys are making so much money, are they that bothered?"

Another individual claimed that the 35-year-old was taken aback by the devastating knockout.

"Someone looking shook."

One user joked that 'The Gypsy King' also felt the Joshua punch that knocked Ngannou out.

"Man hit Ngannou so hard, Fury felt it."

Check out a compilation of some of the responses below:

After the fight, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn got into the ring and made his case for a fight between Joshua and Fury.

"There's a brilliant fighter down there called Tyson Fury. Please, please beat Oleksandr Usyk on May the 18th. Because I promise you this, you will get the biggest fight in the history of the sport when Anthony Joshua takes the undisputed championship... [Anthony Joshua] is a savage, a beast, the best heavyweight in the world and I cannot wait for him to beat Tyson Fury."

