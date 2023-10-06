“Someone’s getting finished!” - Fans in pure shock at Thanh Le’s path of destruction

Fight fans are in pure shock at Thanh Le’s uncanny ability to knock out opponents at any point in a fight.

The former featherweight MMA king rose to prominence in ONE Championship with a number of crazy knockouts and no decisions before capturing the crown via fourth-round knockout against former double-world champion Martin Nguyen in October 2020.

Le was seemingly on top of the world after having taken the featherweight division by storm, obliterating his first five opponents under the promotion.

His list of victims included Russia’s Yusup Saadualev, Japan’s Kotetsu Boku and Ryogo Takahasi, and American jiu-jitsu star Garry Tonon, for which he earned a hefty cash bonus of $50,000 USD, winning via knockout in the first round.

In light of Le’s anticipated return to the circle this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE compiled a chain of Instagram reels to showcase some of Le’s greatest hits:

The caption said:

“The former featherweight MMA king's got QUITE the record 🤯 Can Thanh Le claim the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Championship this Friday against Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 👊 @thanhlemma.”

MMA fans have eagerly posted their answers below with the following written posts:

After waiting for more than a year on the sidelines, Thanh Le is thrilled to be one fight closer to achieving his ultimate goal.

The 37-year-old veteran had successfully defended his belt once over Garry Tonon before losing it to Tang Kai by unanimous decision last August. It was a soul-crushing defeat for Le, who was accustomed to ending fights early.

But the Chinese striker turned out to be the better man that night by out-striking and outpacing the former king. Now, Le seeks revenge. He will start his redemptive journey on Friday, October 6, with an interim world title fight against No. 3-ranked opponent Ilya Freymanov.

Freymanov is also one of the best finishers in the game. If Le can keep up with his pace, there is no doubt that he can time the perfect knockout.

Watch ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov live and for free in Canada and the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video.